FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 27, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Highlights: BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s central bank kept monetary policy steady on Friday but ditched a timeframe it had set for hitting an inflation target, a surprise move analysts say is aimed at keeping market expectations for more stimulus in check.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

ON THE OUTLOOK FOR INFLATION:

“Companies’ wage and price-setting behavior remains cautious. When stripping away the effect of energy price moves, inflation remains on a weak note despite the economy’s expansion and the narrowing output gap.

“There’s no change to our view, formed three months ago, that inflation will likely reach 2 percent during fiscal 2019.”

“There’s no change to our commitment to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible.”

ON WHY THE BOJ REMOVED THE TIMEFRAME FOR HITTING ITS PRICE GOAL:

“The timeframe was always a forecast, not a binding deadline for meeting our goal. But some market players interpreted the timeframe was a deadline and tied it with monetary policy action.

“In reality, it’s taking time to achieve 2 percent inflation and there are various uncertainties to the price outlook. It’s inappropriate for markets to focus too much on the timeframe.

“If the economy loses momentum for achieving 2 percent inflation, we’ll undoubtedly consider easing policy ... We removed the timeframe to arrest market misunderstanding that the timeframe is directly linked to monetary policy.”

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.