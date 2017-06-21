BOJ Kuroda: appropriate to stick with current easing framework

1 Min Read
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday it is important for the central bank to continue with its quantitative easing because its 2 percent inflation target remains distant.
Policymakers need to closely monitor the price trend because inflation remains weak despite a tight labor market, Kuroda said in a speech.
Kuroda also expressed confidence in overall economic growth due to strong exports and industrial production.
Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher