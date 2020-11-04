Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

BOJ's Kuroda says no need for policy review, tweak to framework

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he saw no need to change the central bank’s monetary policy framework, or conduct a review similar to those of its U.S. and European peers.

He also told a news conference the BOJ must continue its current policy focusing on easing corporate funding strains and stabilising markets until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

