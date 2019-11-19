Kuroda denies ever saying BOJ has unlimited tools to ease policy

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday denied ever saying the central bank can deepen negative interest rates unlimitedly, or that it had unlimited ammunition to ramp up stimulus.

“I’ve never said there are no limits to how much we can deepen negative rates, or that we have unlimited means to ease policy,” Kuroda told parliament.

“We need to look not just at the benefits but at the costs in deciding the most appropriate policy step,” he added.