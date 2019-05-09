BOJ's Kuroda: Watching forex moves carefully

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank was watching exchange-rate moves carefully as they affect the economy and prices.

But he added that currency policy, including whether and when to intervene in the market, falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

“The BOJ would not do something for exchange-rate stability” as doing so is the responsibility of the MOF, Kuroda said, when asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about recent yen rises.