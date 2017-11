FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that inflation expectations in Japan are picking up slightly.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda poses for a picture before his speech at the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kuroda, speaking at a European Central Bank conference, said inflation expectations in Japan are still backward looking and were influenced by a drop in oil prices.

Kuroda also said the BOJ will continue with its strong accommodative policy.