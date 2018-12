Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he did not have any preset idea of what tools the central bank should use in case it needs to ramp up monetary stimulus in the future.

“We need to carefully weigh the cost and benefit of any step we take. At present, I don’t see the need to take additional monetary easing steps,” Kuroda told parliament.