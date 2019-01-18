BOJ Kuroda quoted: see Sino-U.S. friction resolved this year

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers a keynote speech at a G20 symposium on demographic change in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he expected trade tensions between China and the United States to be resolved this year, a government official said at a key economic panel on Friday.

Kuroda said he expected the two countries to reach an agreement on how to fix trade imbalances and protect intellectual property, according to the official.

The official was briefing reporters on what was discussed at Friday’s meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, a key government panel that discusses long-term economic policies.