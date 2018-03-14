BOJ Kuroda signals confidence on smooth exit from easy policy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday voiced confidence the central bank could engineer a smooth exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy, but said it was too early to debate specifics with inflation still distant from its target.
“By combining various tools, it’s possible to shrink the BOJ’s balance sheet at an appropriate pace while keeping markets stable,” Kuroda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about a BOJ exit strategy.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher