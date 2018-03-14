FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 3:19 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

BOJ Kuroda signals confidence on smooth exit from easy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday voiced confidence the central bank could engineer a smooth exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy, but said it was too early to debate specifics with inflation still distant from its target.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“By combining various tools, it’s possible to shrink the BOJ’s balance sheet at an appropriate pace while keeping markets stable,” Kuroda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about a BOJ exit strategy.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

