Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that it was necessary to move forward towards beating deflation by whatever it took, and that the central bank wanted to work with the government to achieve this goal.

Kuroda, in a speech to mark the new year at the Japanese Bankers Association, also said recent financial market moves were somewhat rough, affected by unexpected developments overseas.