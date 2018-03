TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank needs to stick with its current framework for monetary easing to meet its inflation target.

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Kuroda, speaking in response to an opposition lawmaker’s questions, said the BOJ does not need to purchase foreign-currency denominated bonds.