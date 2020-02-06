BOJ will take steps if any sign of banking system trouble: Masai

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NARA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Thursday the central bank would take necessary steps if there were clear signs its ultra-loose monetary policy was disrupting the country’s banking system.

“If there are signs of disruption in financial intermediation, we will of course take necessary steps including those to make our stimulus program more sustainable,” Masai told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Nara, western Japan.

She added, however, that there were no problems now in Japan’s banking system with financial institutions having sufficient buffers against risks.