TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda were holding a meeting at the prime minister’s office on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The meeting started before noon and the two were expected to discuss the Japanese and global economies.