Japan's Nishimura hopes to meet British trade minister if she visits

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, hopes to meet British trade minister Liz Truss to discuss a trans-Pacific trade pact on a visit to the Asian nation that is being arranged but not yet finalised, he said on Tuesday.

Japan and Britain hope to formally sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) on Friday, two sources have told Reuters.

Nishimura said the world’s third largest economy had welcomed Britain’s interest in joining the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and would offer necessary information.

“If there is a chance, I would like to convey her our message,” he said.

Britain hopes to formally apply to join the CPTPP early next year, Truss said in September.