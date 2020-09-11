Japan firms plan to cut capex by 6.8% this fiscal year: survey

FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a protective face mask and face guard works on the automobile assembly line as the maker ramps up car production with new security and health measures as a step to resume full operations, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., owned by Germany-based Daimler AG, in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies plan to slash capital expenditure by 6.8% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2021, a quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

The decline was bigger than a 4.4% fall projected three months ago, suggesting that slumping profits from the coronavirus pandemic was denting corporate spending appetite.

Manufacturers expect to reduce capital spending by 4.5% compared with a year earlier, while non-manufacturers plan a 8.1% reduction, the survey showed.