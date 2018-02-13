Japan top FX official says watching if yen rises speculative: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top currency official said on Tuesday he will scrutinize whether the yen’s recent sharp gains were speculative, according to Kyodo news agency.

“We’re closely watching whether there are any speculative factors” behind the yen’s rises, Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters, Kyodo said.

The yen JPY= hit a five-month high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors sought the currency as a safe haven against risk.