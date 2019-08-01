Japanese finance, central bank officials meet to discuss markets

TOKYO (Reuters) - Senior officials from the Bank of Japan, the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency met on Thursday to exchange views on global financial markets, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The meeting of the officials, including Japan’s top currency diplomat Yoshiki Takeuchi, was announced less than an hour after it took place.

Such meetings are held from time to time, especially during periods of financial market stress, and seen as a warning against excessive market volatility.

Asian shares slipped to six-week lows on Thursday while the dollar jumped to two-year highs as the U.S. Federal Reserve rattled markets by signaling that its first rate cut in more than a decade was not the start of a lengthy easing cycle.