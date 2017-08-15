FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economy minister Motegi says threat posed by North Korea has entered new stage
August 15, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 18 minutes ago

Japan economy minister Motegi says threat posed by North Korea has entered new stage

1 Min Read

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that the threat posed by North Korea has entered a new stage and that Japan wants to work with the United States and other relevant countries to respond.

Motegi, speaking to reporters, said he wants to monitor the situation in case of any impact on Japan's economy.

He also said he declined to comment on any financial market moves related to North Korean tensions.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

