Japan economy minister : need to monitor impact of U.S.-China trade war on global economy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday the country’s economic fundamentals remain solid, but he wants to monitor the impact a trade war between the United States and China could have on the global economy.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

Motegi spoke after a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told advisers that recently global stocks have shown some nervous moves, but foreign exchange markets remain stable, according to a government official.

Kuroda also told the panel he will continue to monitor financial market moves, the official said.