FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 22, 2017 / 2:10 AM / in 2 days

Japan economy minister: Next financial year budget shows big reduction in new debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday the national budget for next fiscal year showed the government was able to reduce new debt issuance by a big margin because of its pro-growth economic policies.

Motegi, speaking to reporters, said the government still aimed to achieve a primary budget surplus and would start debate next year on when it would be possible to achieve this target.

Motegi spoke after the cabinet approved a record budget for next fiscal year. The government will sell new bonds to finance part of next year’s budget, but the level of new bond sales will be the lowest in nine years.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.