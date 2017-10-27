Japan's Motegi says no change to method for judging end to deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday there is no change to the government’s stance that it will look at consumer prices, the gross domestic product deflator, and several other indicators to determine whether it can declare an end to deflation.

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Motegi, speaking to reporters, said consumer prices did not accelerate in September, but the output gap is improving and the business sector supports the government’s plan for wages to rise by 3 percent next year.