No sign Japanese consumers frontloading spending before sales tax hike: economy minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday he saw no sign of consumers front-loading their spending ahead of a sales tax hike scheduled for October.
Motegi made the comments at a news conference when asked about the possible impact of the planned tax rise on consumer spending.
The previous tax hike to 8% from 5% in April 2014 weighed on consumer confidence and set off an economic slump. The tax will be raised to 10% in October.
