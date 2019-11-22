Business News
November 22, 2019 / 1:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan econmin says exports, production continue to show weakness

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that Japan’s exports and production were showing prolonged weakness because of a slowdown in overseas economies.

“I want to keep a close watch on the impact of weakness in overseas economies on the employment, income and investment situation,” Nishimura told reporters at a news conference.

However, Nishimura also said the global growth as a whole remained in a gradual recovery, when asked about a lower growth forecast for 2020 released by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development on Thursday.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher

