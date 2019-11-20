Japan econmin says he hopes Britain joins TPP trade pact after Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday that he hoped Britain would join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), an 11-member free trade agreement, after it leaves the European Union.

Nishimura told reporters at the Japan National Press Club that negotiations about Britain’s entry into the free trade bloc can’t really take place as long as it remains an EU member.

He also said he hoped Japan’s economic relations with Britain remain strong after Brexit.