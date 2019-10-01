Japan economy minister: BOJ will decide monetary policy appropriately

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that he believe the Bank of Japan will decide monetary policy appropriately.

He also said the government will closely monitor downside risks from overseas as well as the impact from a sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, which took effect on Tuesday.

“I believe the Bank of Japan will decide monetary policy appropriately,” taking into consideration the economic situation, Nishimura said.

The BOJ’s next policy meeting is Oct. 30-31.

Japanese big manufacturers’ business confidence worsened to a six-year low in July-September, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.