FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday he wanted to adopt an innovative, bold and unprecedented economic package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus.

Nishimura, speaking to parliament, said he would take into consideration steps such as cash payouts and gift coupons as the country had done after the 2008 financial crisis.