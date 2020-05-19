Japan ready to deploy fiscal, monetary tools to combat pandemic: economy minister

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is ready to deploy all available fiscal and monetary policy means to protect jobs and businesses from the widening fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

“It’s not good if Japan were to slip back into deflation just because we mind too much about the country’s fiscal health,” Nishimura told a news conference, signalling his readiness to boost government spending to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.