Japan's consumer spending recovering but economy not back to pre-pandemic level: econmin

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer spending is recovering but the overall economy has not returned to its pre-coronavirus level, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.
Nishimura, speaking to reporters, said capital spending by both manufacturers and non-manufacturers remained weak because of worsening corporate earnings amid the pandemic.
He also said it was important to prevent Japan from returning to deflation.
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher
