Japan's consumer spending recovering but economy not back to pre-pandemic level: econmin

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer spending is recovering but the overall economy has not returned to its pre-coronavirus level, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, said capital spending by both manufacturers and non-manufacturers remained weak because of worsening corporate earnings amid the pandemic.

He also said it was important to prevent Japan from returning to deflation.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

