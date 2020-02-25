Japan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that the government would need to pay close attention to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, including on financial markets.

Nishimura also said he wanted to implement necessary economic support steps depending on the urgency of the situation.

Ahead of annual spring wage negotiations, he said higher wages and expansion in consumption were important as there were downside risks to the economy.

