Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a joint news conference with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other panel members after their talks on the latest situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Tuesday voiced hope that rising household income and a rebound in exports would underpin consumption and prevent capital expenditure from weakening further.

“The economy was in a severe state in April-June because we intentionally halted activity to contain the coronavirus. But it has recently shown signs of picking up,” Nishimura told a briefing after a regular cabinet meeting.