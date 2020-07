FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a joint news conference with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other panel members after their talks on the latest situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Protecting the jobs of Japanese people is more important now than public finances, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

The huge cost of combating the coronavirus crisis is threatening to add considerably to the country’s already massive public debt. Nishimura, speaking to reporters, said fiscal consolidation naturally wouldn’t be unaffected by that in the long run.