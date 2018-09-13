Japan's booming July machinery orders point to accelerating capex

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders robustly exceeded expectations in July, rebounding from the previous month’s decline and firming up the views that capital expenditure will continue to expand and boost overall economic growth.

A worker is seen in front of facilities and chimneys of factories at the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, Japan September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The 11.0 percent rise in core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending, soared over the median estimate for a 5.7 percent increase seen in a Reuters poll and was the fastest increase since January 2016.

Workers repair a facility of a chemical factory at the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, Japan September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Manufacturers’ orders rose 11.8 percent in July, rebounding from a 15.9 percent decrease in the previous month, due to higher orders from makers of chemicals, heavy machinery and processed food.

Service-sector orders rose 10.9 percent in July, versus a 7.0 percent decline in the previous month, thanks to bigger orders from wholesalers, retailers, shipping companies, and telecommunications businesses.

An increase in capital spending in the second quarter drove Japan’s economy to its fastest growth since 2016, and Thursday’s machinery orders data suggest this spending will increase as companies invest in equipment to cope with a shrinking workforce.

Japan’s workforce is shrinking due to its rapidly aging population, and companies across a broad range of industries are investing more in automation and IT systems to operate with fewer staff.

Separate data this month showed a modest increase in household spending amid rising real wages, offering hope that consumer spending will also support growth.

Increased spending by both households and corporations would Japan’s gross domestic product, but there are risks to the outlook, notably the U.S.-China trade feud spilling over into global trade on which Japan’s export dependent economy relies.

Business is also concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump will turn his attention to Japan, asking for specific measures from Japan to lower its U.S.-bound exports - backed up by the threat of high tariffs.