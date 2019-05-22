Business News
Japan March core machinery orders rise 3.8% month-on-month

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 3.8% in March from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The result beat the median estimate of a 0.7% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending, declined 0.7% in March.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast core orders would rise 15.7% in April-June, after falling 3.2% in the previous quarter.

