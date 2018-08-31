FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 12:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan July factory output down 0.1 percent month-on-month

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 0.1 percent in July from the previous month, down for the third straight month, government data showed on Friday.

A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent gain, following a 1.8 percent decline in June.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 5.6 percent in August and increase 0.5 percent in September, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

