FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan June services PMI rises to 53.3, highest since August 2015
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2017 / 12:35 AM / a month ago

Japan June services PMI rises to 53.3, highest since August 2015

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man sweeps the ground at a temple in Tokyo July 17, 2009.Thomas White/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Activity in Japan's services sector accelerated from the previous month to expand at its fastest pace in almost two years, a private survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that domestic consumption is in a healthy state.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.3 in June from 53.0 in May as new business, outstanding business and hiring expanded.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the ninth consecutive month and reached the highest level since August 2015.

"The latest PMI numbers pointed to another steady month in the Japanese economy," said Paul Smith, senior economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Service sector growth picked up to a 22-month high in June, which mostly offset a manufacturing slowdown."

Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in June, a separate Nikkei Markit PMI survey showed on Monday.

Taken together, the composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, fell to 52.9 from 53.4 in May.

A closely-watched Bank of Japan tankan survey showed big manufacturers are at their most confident in more than three years, highlighting recent improvements in exports and consumer spending.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.