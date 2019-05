A man uses his smartphone next to a Japanese traditional Taiko drum during A man uses his smartphone next to a Japanese traditional Taiko drum during the preprartion for the upcoming Kanda festival in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government said on Monday it will add from August the information-technology and telecommunication sectors to a list of industries for which restrictions on foreign ownership of Japanese firms apply.

The new rule comes amid heightening U.S. pressure in dealing with cyber-security risks and technological transfers involving China.