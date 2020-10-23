Japan raises view on demand, but says economy in severe situation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government upgraded its view on consumption in a monthly report in October on stronger demand for electronics and higher travel spending, but cautioned broader economic conditions remained severe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective face mask walks past office buildings in the background, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Authorities maintained their assessment that the world’s third-largest economy was showing signs of picking up from the fallout of COVID-19, which included a hit to Japan’s exports from a slump in global demand.

“The Japanese economy remains in a severe situation due to the novel coronavirus, but it is showing signs of picking up,” the government said in its October economic report.

The economy suffered its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter and analysts expect any rebound to be modest.

The government already has announced $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus in response to the virus crisis, and analysts polled by Reuters said it should compile a third extra budget for the current fiscal year.

The government said the impact from policy measures at home and improvement in economic activity overseas supported hopes for a continued rebound in the economy.

But it also flagged the risk that coronavirus infections could further weigh on domestic and overseas economies.

While many countries eased coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, some have had to resume curbs as they face a second wave of infections.

Japan’s government upgraded its view on private consumption for the first time in seven months due to more robust domestic demand for household electronics and higher nationwide hotel occupancy rates, especially in Hokkaido in northern Japan.

“It’s very encouraging that consumption is picking up,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news conference after the cabinet approved the report.

“While capital spending, exports, production and employment are improving, it of course can’t be said (economic conditions) have completely recovered so the overall assessment was left unchanged,” he said.

The government stuck to its assessment that exports are picking up, according to the report.

But it downgraded its view on imports for the first time in seven months due to relatively weak shipments from the United States and the Asian region, a Cabinet Office official said.

The government’s assessment of the remaining components in the report remained unchanged.