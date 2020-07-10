Japan to slightly revise up economic view in July: government officials

FILE PHOTO: A waitress wearing a protective mask to prevent infection, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, cleans a table at Toshirhin restaurant in Tokyo, Japan May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is likely to revise its economic assessment up slightly at its monthly report for July, government officials said, nodding to growing signs the economy is gradually emerging from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The change in assessment, which would be the second straight month of upgrade, would reflect a rebound in service-sector sentiment and signs of recovery in exports to China, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

In June, the government said that the economy was in a severe state but that it was showing signs of bottoming out.