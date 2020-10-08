View of Japan's economy improving vastly: economy minister

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sentiment among Japan’s smaller businesses regarding the current state and outlook of the economy are becoming “really good”, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday.

Confidence among the country’s hotels and traditional inns has especially strengthened compared to three months earlier thanks to pent-up demand among consumers, Nishimura told reporters at a news conference.

He was speaking after government data showed Japan’s service sector sentiment rose in September to the highest level in 2-1/2 years, suggesting a recovery from the harsh blow of the coronavirus pandemic.