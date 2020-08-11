Japan's service sector sentiment improves in July

FILE PHOTO: A woman holding her mobile phone walks past a display window outside a cosmetic company at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district in Japan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose in July, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, showing some improvement in business confidence although concerns persist over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions grew 2.3 points to 41.1 from June. The index hit a record low in April.

The Cabinet Office, in its assessment, said the index is picking up but worries over the coronavirus have been growing.