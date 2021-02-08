Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January

FILE PHOTO: Students ride bicycles past a taxi in Oita, Japan October 14, 2019. Picture taken October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, with the government saying the economy was weakening recently.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined 3.1 points from December to 31.2.