Japan government striving for 10-trillion-yen extra budget: LDP official

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Wednesday he believes the government is striving to compile a supplementary budget sized around 10 trillion yen ($92 billion).

Hiroshi Moriyama, an executive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the remark in a meeting of ruling coalition party officials.

The remark came after Japan’s ruling coalition called for an extra budget including $92 billion in spending to revive slowing growth.