Business News
November 27, 2019 / 12:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan government striving for 10-trillion-yen extra budget: LDP official

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Wednesday he believes the government is striving to compile a supplementary budget sized around 10 trillion yen ($92 billion).

Hiroshi Moriyama, an executive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the remark in a meeting of ruling coalition party officials.

The remark came after Japan’s ruling coalition called for an extra budget including $92 billion in spending to revive slowing growth.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below