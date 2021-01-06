Japan Nov household spending seen falling as pandemic persists: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending likely fell in November from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, and consumer spending could drop further as the government is expected to issue a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo area.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past at a shopping district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Tokyo, Japan August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter from a record postwar slump in the second quarter but a growing number of the coronavirus infections threaten the economic recovery.

Household spending likely slipped 1.5% in November from a year earlier , the poll of 12 economists found, after a 1.9% gain in October.

Compared with the previous month, spending is expected to have fallen 1.3%, down for the first time in four months, the poll found.

“Coronavirus infections expanded further, which pushed down spending, especially on services,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“There is a possibility that the consumer spending will worsen further as the number of coronavirus infection rose in December.”

Activity in Japan’s services sector extended its run of declines to the 11th month in December, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The government will release household spending data at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 (2330 GMT, Jan. 7).

Japan’s government is considering declaring a state of emergency in the Tokyo area as daily coronavirus cases hit a record. A decision would likely come on Thursday on whether to impose the second state of emergency.

An emergency declaration and further restrictions on activity would most probably trigger an economic contraction in January-March, analysts say.