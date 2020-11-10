Japan senior lawmaker: Need $140 billion on disaster, infrastructure spending over five years

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior official from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Tuesday said the government needs to spend roughly 15 trillion yen ($140 billion) over five years on disaster relief and infrastructure.
LDP lawmaker Hiroshi Moriyama also said there was no talk during a meeting of ruling party officials on the size of actual spending that needed to be in the third extra budget.
($1 = 104.8800 yen)
Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
