Japan senior lawmaker: Need $140 billion on disaster, infrastructure spending over five years

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Hiroshi Moriyama attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior official from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Tuesday said the government needs to spend roughly 15 trillion yen ($140 billion) over five years on disaster relief and infrastructure.

LDP lawmaker Hiroshi Moriyama also said there was no talk during a meeting of ruling party officials on the size of actual spending that needed to be in the third extra budget.

($1 = 104.8800 yen)

