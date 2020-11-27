Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines

FILE PHOTO: A Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft takes off near All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircrafts, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide “strong support” for airlines hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax.

The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), seen by Reuters, called for efforts to stimulate tourism, which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga views as a key growth sector.

Approved at a meeting of the party’s policy council, the proposal will be submitted to Suga’s government on Monday, and provide the basis for a fresh stimulus package expected to be rolled out in the coming month.

It also urged the extension of a controversial subsidy for travel that has provoked concerns over a resurgence of virus infections.

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 570 cases on Friday, city officials said, following 9,792 tests, another record figure.

