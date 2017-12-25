Top Japan government spokesman says Abe happy with BOJ Kuroda's job: Mainichi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe likely feels the economy is in good shape thanks to efforts by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the top government spokesman said in an interview with the Mainichi newspaper published on Monday.

The government is expected to decide in coming months who will become the next BOJ governor when Kuroda’s five-year term ends in April. Many analysts see a good chance that Kuroda will be reappointed, though Abe has not offered clear hints yet.

“I won’t comment. But I think the prime minister feels the economy is doing well under (policies taken by) the BOJ’s current leadership,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said when asked about the selection process.