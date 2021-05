FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday brushed aside calls for the government to compile a supplementary budget to support a pandemic-ravaged economy.

“The government has reserves set aside, which it can tap for emergency spending” to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Suga told parliament, in response to a lawmaker calling for an extra budget.