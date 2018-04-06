Japan's Suga: Important for U.S., China to build relationship that leads to global growth

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday it is important for the United States and China to build a relationship that leads to global economic growth.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“It is important for the world’s largest economy, the U.S., and the second-biggest economy, China, to construct a relationship that leads to stable growth and development of the global economy not only for Japan but for Asia and the world as a whole,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

He made the comment when asked about the impact on Japan from a trade spat between the United States and China. Suga said Japan will closely monitor the situation.

The United States is willing to negotiate with China on trade, but only if talks are serious, as previous attempts produced little progress, a senior U.S. official told Reuters late on Thursday as trade tensions between the two nations escalated.