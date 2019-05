FILE PHOTO : Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) after second North Korea-U.S. summit, at Abe's residence in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday it is possible that the prime minister could dissolve the lower house of parliament if the opposition submits a motion of no confidence against his cabinet.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga spoke in response to questions at a press conference.