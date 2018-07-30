Japan's Suga: specifics of monetary policy up to BOJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday that it was up to the Bank of Japan to decide what specific monetary policy steps it would take.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment when asked whether the BOJ will use its two-day policy meeting ending on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for an exit from quantitative easing.
The BOJ is likely to lower its inflation forecasts at a meeting ending Tuesday and could tweak its massive stimulus program to make its monetary policy more sustainable.
Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim