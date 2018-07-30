Japan's Suga: specifics of monetary policy up to BOJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday that it was up to the Bank of Japan to decide what specific monetary policy steps it would take.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment when asked whether the BOJ will use its two-day policy meeting ending on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for an exit from quantitative easing.

The BOJ is likely to lower its inflation forecasts at a meeting ending Tuesday and could tweak its massive stimulus program to make its monetary policy more sustainable.